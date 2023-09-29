Westfield mayor hospitalized with COVID

Westfield Mayor Andy Cook talks with News 8 on April 1, 2020. (WISH Photo)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield Mayor Andy Cook has been hospitalized with COVID-19, his staff announced Friday on social media.

He tested positive after feeling ill and returning from a vacation this week.

The announcement says the Republican mayor is “receiving treatment for the virus with complications.”

His staff says he’s expected to make a full recovery from the coronavirus.

Cook has been vaccinated and boosted, the announcement said.

The announcement did not say if other Westfield staffers are being tested as a result of the mayor’s exposure.

The mayor is not seeking reelection in November. He was reelected to a fourth term as mayor in 2019. Westfield has grown from a town of about 8,000 residents to a city of more than 54,000 during his time as the community’s first mayor.