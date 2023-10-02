Westfield mayor released after being hospitalized with COVID

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield Mayor Andy Cook was released Sunday after being hospitalized last week with COVID-19, his staff announced on social media.

Cook tested positive after feeling ill and returning from a vacation last week. He was discharged after a treatment period for COVID-19 and other complications.

The announcement says, “He is currently in the process of recovering at home and would like to express his heartfelt gratitude to all those who extended their good wishes for his speedy recovery.

The mayor is not seeking reelection in November. He was reelected to a fourth term as mayor in 2019. Westfield has grown from a town of about 8,000 residents to a city of more than 54,000 during his time as the community’s first mayor.