Coronavirus

Westfield Washington Schools changes start of mask mandate to next week

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield Washington Schools’ superintendent said Tuesday the Hamilton County district is delaying the start of a mask mandate until Monday.

The mandate for all students and staff had originally been set to begin Wednesday. Three other Hamilton County districts began mask mandates on Monday after COVID-19 cases increased among students and staff since the start of their school years.

The district did not immediately provide an explanation for the change in the start of the mandate. News 8 on Tuesday night reached out via email for an explanation.

The message from Superintendent Paul Kaiser also said face shields have been added to a list of approve face coverings. On Monday, the district said only select staff and students in approved situations will be allowed to wear face shields.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this difficult time together,” the superintendent wrote in a message.

The district, which has more than 8,400 students, began classes on Aug. 10.

Superintendent Paul Kaiser said in a video released Monday, “We can debate the research on masks, depending on which side of the fence you sit on. What we can’t debate is that we want our kids in school. The best way to keep our kids in school is to make sure that they have every opportunity to be safe and the best condition for learning. So based on that, we’re going to change our direction and our policy on masks, based on the updated CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.”

Based on those updated guidelines, Kaiser said Monday, students who are at least 3 feet from a person who tests positive for COVID will not have to quarantine, as long as both parties are wearing a mask.

The district also said Monday that masking will let them “keep more students in a safe, in-person learning environment” and give them a better chance of getting through the school year “without any major learning disruptions.”

Bandannas will not be accepted as masks.