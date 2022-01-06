Coronavirus

Westfield Washington Schools institutes mask mandate

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A mask mandate begins Friday for all Westfield Washington Schools facilities after an elementary and intermediate school went above a threshold of positive cases, the district announced Thursday.

The two schools above the 1.75% threshold are Monon Trail Elementary, which houses early childhood classes through Grade 4, and Westfield Intermediate School, for students in grades 5 and 6. The district will drop its mask mandate once the threshold again falls below 1%.

Masks will remain highly recommended for spectators at sporting events, Thursday’s announcement said.

Masks were already mandatory on school buses, per a federal mandate.

