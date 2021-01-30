What it’s like for one contact tracer in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — He’s not even old enough to buy a drink, but he’s already working in the fight against COVID-19.

Elliot Menze is a contact tracer who is trying to make a difference.

The 20-year-old’s family has had to be cautious and mindful during the pandemic..

“I have immuno-compromised family members. My stepdad’s got cancer, so he’s had to be very careful and had to be very, like vigilant about staying safe and knowing what to do,” Menze said.

He jumped at the chance in October to work as a COVID-19 contact tracer in Marion County.

“Just being able to help people stay safe and understand what’s going on with this virus is super important to me,” Menze explained.

He’s one of more than 200 trained contact tracers on staff at IUPUI’s program. They get notified of any new positive COVID-19 cases every day via the state and local health departments. When someone tests positive for COVID-19, a tracer talks with the infected person to then start tracing back each person they might’ve had close contact with.

“If we’re not able to reach them over the phone, we will actually make a home visit and we’re completing a survey that was created through the State Department of Health and the Marion County Public Health Department to look for some risk factors, look for any common places where they may have gone, where they go to school, where they work. That sort of thing. And just to see if we can find other cases linked to this initial case,” Shandy Dearth, the director of undergraduate program in Epidemiology at the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, explained.

Dearth explained that hiring contact tracers in Menze’s age group adds a great asset.

“Some of us who have been in public health for a long time, I can say some of us are getting burnt out. Whereas it’s nice to bring in some of the new blood to work on some of these settings. They have a real concern and need in this age group that I have seen, to help their community. They are a lot more social-driven. They really want to improve their environment and improve their community,” Dearth said.

Menze is actually doing double duty, splitting his time between studies at IUPUI and his contact tracing work. He averages about six calls a day, and sometimes home visits.

Sometimes it’s tough work. He once had to call 911 for someone while on a tracing call.

“I was able to send an ambulance to the location, with the help of dispatch, of course. It reminded me of how real the job is,” Menze explained.

Menze says it’s a job he truly enjoys.

“Starting off, a lot of the other people that I work with are older than I am, but I feel I’ve got a responsibility to help out my community,” Menze explained.

Dearth added that she encourages people to check in on friends, family and neighbors who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, especially if they live alone.

“We have had a few situations where our tracers have had to call 911 for individuals who were deteriorating rapidly and were not able to get assistance on their own. Indiana winter months can be very lonely for people even in non-COVID times, and we encourage people to reach out to each other with a phone call, text, email to check in on each other.,” Dearth said.

A spokesperson for the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health told News 8 they are hiring more contact tracers right now.

