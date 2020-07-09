What to know about the Marion County face mask mandate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, the Marion County mask mandate goes into effect. Face coverings will be required in all indoor places other than people’s homes in Indianapolis and outdoors when people can’t practice social distancing.

There are some exemptions. The order does not apply to the following people:-

2-years-old and younger.

if you have a medical, physical or health-related reason

are in a healthcare facility where wearing a face covering could prevent you from receiving proper care

are homeless or incarcerated.

if you have a job where wearing a mask presents a safety risk

while you are eating in a restaurant or bar.

or when you are engaged in outdoor or indoor exercise

People should have their masks ready as they head out the door Thursday morning.

Doctors at IU Health Methodist Hospital said science backs this push for everyone to be masked.

“COVID, number one, is probably most spread by some aerosolized mechanism. More so, than even surface contact and it appears that basic masking, does reduce that spread,” said emergency medicine and critical care Dr. Timothy Ellender.

Doctors at IU Health Methodist Hospital said that they are confident in the latest research saying masks help stop the spread of COVID-19. They said the coronavirus is most often spread by droplets and aerosols which are virus-filled spit or microscopic particles that are spread from an infected person’s mouth when they cough, sneeze or just talk.

The problem is people don’t have to be showing any symptoms, to spread the virus. Doctors say we are seeing progress in other countries, where masking mandates are in place.

So while there were mixed mask messages back in March and April from the CDC, they are clear now that we should all wear masks to protect others.

“I think we can, as a medical community, tell you wholeheartedly that the science is there now. The science behind masking is real, it is corroborated and supported, so wear your mask. Help your neighbor, wear your mask. Help us get rid of this disease, let us get back to normal life,” said Dr. Ellender.

While these masks are sometimes a pain and they are hot, doctors said they are safe and people should be able to breathe safely while wearing them.