Wheeler Mission switches Drumstick Dash to virtual; registration still open

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Drumstick Dash will be virtual this year because of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The Wheeler Mission says Marion County Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine advised the move to virtual would be best for the community.

Wheeler Mission was originally going to still hold the race in person.

If you signed up for the in-person race, your registration is now virtual. People who signed up will still get their shirts.

The race will happen on Thanksgiving Day and registration is still open.

Trending Headlines

“In light of the recent uptick in COVID cases, Wheeler Mission has proactively consulted with the Department of Health. Given Marion County’s increasing positivity rate, Dr. Virginia Caine, M.D. advises that the wisest thing we can do for our community-at-large is to switch the Drumstick Dash over to a completely virtual event–and we wholeheartedly agree. While we know this may come as a disappointment for many, erring on the side of extreme caution is the right thing to do. The health and safety of our neighbors and loved ones must come first. So what now? As was our plan since the onset of the pandemic, the cancellation of our on-site version of the race will automatically pivot all in-person, registered participants to our virtual option. Thousands of people have already chosen to participate virtually this year. And no matter which option participants chose, all 2020 Brooks event shirts have been mailed to people’s homes. With this being the case, nothing additional is needed from event participants in order to accomplish the Drumstick Dash virtually. On Thanksgiving Day, we will be excited to see thousands of people “moving their feet so others can eat” safely, at the location of their choice! This can be in neighborhoods, on vacation destinations, or on a quiet country road. When the day is done, we hope to have raised a significant amount of funds to help to continue the work at Wheeler Mission: namely, to provide food, shelter, and care to anyone in need here in our community. So far this year, Wheeler has served 8,284 people, and hundreds continue to enter our doors every day, seeking help. If you haven’t signed up for the race yet, and would like to participate in our virtual option, you may still do so at www.DrumstickDash.org Thank you to everyone who has signed up to participate and have helped us along the way. Thank you to our event sponsors, who have stuck by our side since day one. Please have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.” Drumstick Dash

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Nov. 19, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.