Coronavirus

How to get COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 and younger

by: Amani Gates
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department released Monday that they are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine for young Hoosiers ages 6 months to 4 years old.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave authorization of both Pfizer and Moderna for this age group on June 17.

The Heath Department and local hospitals are offering the vaccine.

The MCPHD is accepting appointments only at their district health offices and ACTION Health Center. Appointments can be made by calling one of their locations listed on their website or by calling MCPHD’s immunization program at 317-221-2122.

Five Riley Children’s Hospital facilities have the Moderna vaccine, and will only be offered through appointment only during the evening hours on weekdays and Saturday mornings. For more information visit their website and to schedule an appointment call 211. Here are the locations: Riley Physicians at IU Health West in Avon, Riley Physicians at IU Health North in Carmel, and three Indianapolis sites, Riley Physicians at East Washington, Riley Physicians at Methodist Medical Plaza South, and Riley Physicians at Georgetown.

For additional information on other locations offering the vaccine visit Coronavirus.IN.gov/vaccine.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IMPD chief talks about release of video of man who died in police custody

I-Team 8 /

Indianapolis abortion clinic sees influx of patience since Roe v. Wade ruling

Local /

At Wimbledon, Serena Williams loses 1st match in a year

Sports /

Season 2 of ‘Mysteries Decoded’ premieres next week

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.