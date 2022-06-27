Coronavirus

How to get COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 and younger

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department released Monday that they are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine for young Hoosiers ages 6 months to 4 years old.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave authorization of both Pfizer and Moderna for this age group on June 17.

The Heath Department and local hospitals are offering the vaccine.

The MCPHD is accepting appointments only at their district health offices and ACTION Health Center. Appointments can be made by calling one of their locations listed on their website or by calling MCPHD’s immunization program at 317-221-2122.

Five Riley Children’s Hospital facilities have the Moderna vaccine, and will only be offered through appointment only during the evening hours on weekdays and Saturday mornings. For more information visit their website and to schedule an appointment call 211. Here are the locations: Riley Physicians at IU Health West in Avon, Riley Physicians at IU Health North in Carmel, and three Indianapolis sites, Riley Physicians at East Washington, Riley Physicians at Methodist Medical Plaza South, and Riley Physicians at Georgetown.

For additional information on other locations offering the vaccine visit Coronavirus.IN.gov/vaccine.