White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 02: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes off her face covering before speaking with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on October 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

McEnany announced her positive results on social media Monday morning.

McEnany is just the latest person in the Trump administration to test positive for the virus. She says that she will begin quarantining immediately and will continuing working on behalf of the American people remotely.

As of Monday morning, President Trump remains hospitalized with COVID-19.