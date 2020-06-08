World Health Organization releases new COVID-19 guidelines

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: People wearing masks and gloves wait to checkout at Walmart on April 03, 2020 in Uniondale, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – World Health Organization leaders released new COVID-19 guidelines in an effort to protect citizens across the globe from the coronavirus.

While the report was released to the public last Friday, the recommendations are a working document and will continue to evolve as scientists learn more about the virus. These guidelines are an updated version from the previous report published on April 6 and are mostly geared towards the role face masks play in stopping the spread.

“The guidance is based on evolving evidence on the use of masks and provides updated advice on who should wear a mask, when it should be worn and what it should be made of,” World Health Organization (WHO) director general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during a June 5 media briefing.

Ghebreyesus, who’s served as director general since 2017, reiterated that masks alone will not protect against the coronavirus. Social distancing is the number one precaution keeping the world safe from infection.

Many face covering recommendations have not changed. If COVID-19 positive, a person should remain at home, but if it’s absolutely necessary to leave the house, they should wear a medical mask while in public.

Those caring for an infected person should also wear medical masks while in the same room as that person and health workers are advised to use personal protective equipment including medical-grade shields when treating confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases.

The report also laid out new recommendations based on recent findings on the use of masks for health care settings and the general public.

In terms of health care setting, WHO recommends all medical practitioners wear medical masks whether they are dealing with COVID-19 patients or not. With regards to safety and effectiveness, health experts recommend mask changes if it gets wet or damaged or if a person touches their face. It should also be changed after attending to each patient.

For the public, the report states masks can be used for either “protection of healthy persons” as well as for “source control” meaning worn by an infected individual to prevent onward transmission. This is in contrast with the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) statement, which told the public a mask is not meant to protect against COVID-19, yet only to prevent infecting others with the virus.

Medical masks, not cloth masks, are recommended for people over 60 years old, those with underlying health conditions and immunocompromised–or a combination of the three.

Non-medical masks, such as those handmade, should be worn at grocery stores, at work, while riding public transportation and under any circumstance where social distancing isn’t possible.

Different fabrics allow for different levels of breathability, but at the expense of filtering out potentially contaminated respiratory droplets. The most effective masks are made of polypropylene, cotton and polyester. The WHO recommends a three-layered mask at minimum.

The World Health Organization will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation. Should anything change, the report will be republished with updated guidelines. Otherwise, the document will remain as is for the next two years.

Click here to access the complete report.

