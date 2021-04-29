Coronavirus

Young child dies from COVID-19 in Tippecanoe County

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Image captured and colorized at NIAID's Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) in Hamilton, Montana. Credit: NIAID. (Photo by: IMAGE POINT FR/NIH/NIAID/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A young child in Tippecanoe County has died from COVID-19, according to the Tippecanoe County Health Department.

The department on Thursday announced a child under the age of 5 died while hospitalized for COVID-19.

“This tragic occurrence reminds us that COVID-19 can cause serious, even fatal, illness in children. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, it is important that everyone continue established preventive measures,” the department said in a release sent to News 8.

The health department said it strongly recommends everyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask in businesses, indoor public spaces, outdoor spaces where social distance can’t be maintained, and while using public transportation.

People who are 16 years and older should get vaccinated, the health department said.