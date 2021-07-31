News

Coroner: 17-month-old drowned in pond near Rochester

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-month-old drowned Monday in a residential pond near Rochester, the Fulton County coroner said Saturday.

The coroner identified the boy as Fatehveer Singh. The incident was deemed an accident.

Emergency medical crews were sent to a report of a toddler in a pond about 4:25 p.m. Monday at a home on Lakeview Bend. That’s less than a mile west of Rochester, and northeast of the intersection of U.S. 31 and State Road 14.

A neighbor, who was not identified, went into the pond to save the toddler, said a news release from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The emergency medical crews arrived to find “life saving measures” being done on the child, who died at Woodlawn Hospital.

The autopsy was performed at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne by Dr. Scott A. Wagner.