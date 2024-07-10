Coroners seek help identifying John Doe found dead at Kokomo car wash

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Howard County Coroner’s Office was seeking the public’s help identifying a person found dead at a car wash in Kokomo on Friday.

A release from the coroner’s office says they were called to the 2300 block of West Sycamore Street around 9:20 p.m. Friday for a death investigation on a John Doe found at a car wash.

The following is a description of John Doe provided by the coroner:

White male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches, and 190 pounds

Short, crewcut brown-gray hair, and a short beard and a mustache.

He was found wearing black and yellow swim trucks, a black backpack, and gray-blue tennis shoes.

Possible diabetic.

Multiple tattoos, including the initials “K.A.W.,” a wolf’s face on his right arm, a large cross on his left arm, and an animal skull with horns on his calf.

Anyone with information on John Doe was asked to contact the Howard County Coroner’s Office at 765-456-1186 or 765-457-1105.