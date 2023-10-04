Corvette owner catches valet on a joyride and Netflix price increase after Sag strike settled…Is This Anything?

Hammer and Nigel make it so easy to keep up with all things trending. They joined us once again on Wednesday’s All Indiana with a couple of topics we couldn’t wait to chat about!

A Corvette owner in Birmingham, Alabama, was shocked when he discovered his car had been taken for a joyride by a valet at the airport, all captured on video.

Despite promises of responsibility, the valet company distanced itself from the issue, leaving the owner frustrated and determined to warn others.

Meanwhile, Netflix is reportedly considering raising prices in the US and Canada after the SAG-AFTRA strike settlement.

They’ve already taken measures to boost revenue, like cracking down on password sharing and ending the basic plan, leaving subscribers uncertain about potential future price hikes.

So, here is the famous question everyone is asking…IS THIS ANYTHING? Watch the full video above to find out!