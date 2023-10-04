Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Corvette owner catches valet on a joyride and Netflix price increase after Sag strike settled…Is This Anything?

Is This Anything? Corvette owner catches valet on a joyride and Netflix price increase after Sag strike settled

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Hammer and Nigel make it so easy to keep up with all things trending. They joined us once again on Wednesday’s All Indiana with a couple of topics we couldn’t wait to chat about!

A Corvette owner in Birmingham, Alabama, was shocked when he discovered his car had been taken for a joyride by a valet at the airport, all captured on video.

Despite promises of responsibility, the valet company distanced itself from the issue, leaving the owner frustrated and determined to warn others.

Meanwhile, Netflix is reportedly considering raising prices in the US and Canada after the SAG-AFTRA strike settlement.

They’ve already taken measures to boost revenue, like cracking down on password sharing and ending the basic plan, leaving subscribers uncertain about potential future price hikes.

So, here is the famous question everyone is asking…IS THIS ANYTHING? Watch the full video above to find out!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘Patron of hope’: Arm of...
Local News /
Docs: Teacher at Fishers school...
Crime Watch 8 /
Taco showdown: Cody vs. Kayla...
All Indiana /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Taking your...
All Indiana /
Who owns the water? Indiana...
I-Team 8 /
First female space shuttle commander...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Los Arroyos
All Indiana /
Indy to host crowds ready...
All Indiana /