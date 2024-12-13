Egg prices up 8% since November

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King, who has the latest of egg prices, a possible strike by some Costco workers, and why Gen Z loves to go shopping at the mall.

Some Costco workers threaten strike in the new year

Costco has rejected a majority of the Teamsters’ demands as the Jan. 31 deadline to secure a new contract looms.

The company rejected 98% of the contract provisions the union proposed, including language on seniority, inclement weather, paid family leave, bereavement policies, sick time and safeguards against surveillance.

Starbucks reduces raises after tough year

Raises for many Starbucks baristas will shrink after the company’s worst financial results since the pandemic.

Bloomberg reports pay increases will generally range from 2% to 3%, depending on seniority.

The raises, which aren’t tied to performance, range by tenure.

Egg prices up 8% since November

Egg prices have been edging higher at the grocery store.

With bird flu eliminating millions of chickens at farms across the U.S., there is reduced supply, and consumer egg demand tends to increase around Thanksgiving and Christmas when bakers are in high gear!

The latest Consumer Price Index data issued this week show egg prices have risen 38% since November 2023, and they’re up 8% in the past month.

Gen Z loves the mall

Gen z consumers, despite growing up as digital natives, shop in stores about as much as their baby boomer grandparents do.

A study by mall industry group LCSC says spenders in this generation are seeking social connection, instant gratification and moments to post on social media.

Mall owners and retailers are trying to cater to teens and twenty-somethings with unique store features, such as selfie mirrors or videos, and experiences such as pop-up concerts.