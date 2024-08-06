Could you go a year without a phone? Tommy Short thinks you can!

Imagine living without your phone for a whole year. No texting, no social media, no instant updates. Sounds challenging, right? Tommy Short, the founder of Think Better Perform Better, believes it’s not only possible but beneficial.

Tommy shared his thoughts on this radical idea, encouraging people to disconnect from their devices and reconnect with the world around them. According to Tommy, ditching your phone for a year could lead to better focus, deeper relationships, and a greater sense of peace.

He explains that our constant attachment to phones can lead to stress and anxiety. By taking a break, we can rediscover simple joys like face-to-face conversations, outdoor activities, and even just being present in the moment.

Tommy’s advice is to start small. Try turning off notifications, setting phone-free hours, or even taking a weekend off from your device. If you find these steps helpful, you might be ready to take on the year-long challenge!

Curious to learn more about Tommy Short and his ideas? Visit Tommy Short’s website.