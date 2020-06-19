News

Councilman apologizes for calling protesters ‘uneducated’

Allen Councy Councilman Larry Brown (Provided Photo/Allen County Council)
by: The Associated Press and Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP/WISH) — A northeastern Indiana county councilman has apologized for calling Black Lives Matter protesters “uneducated” and lamenting that they “breed.”

Republican Allen County Councilman Larry Brown made the comments Thursday during a council meeting during which members discussed whether they should issue a statement regarding the protests.

He said, “As uneducated as they are, obviously, on local government, they do vote and unfortunately, they also breed.”

In a statement to The Journal Gazette, Brown apologized for his comments, saying they “were totally inappropriate and out of place.”

Misti Meehan, chairwoman of the Allen County Democratic Party, condemned Brown’s comments and called for him to resign.

An online petition calling for Brown’s resignation Friday afternoon had nearly 5,500 signatures.

The entire council meeting was streamed online Thursday.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl from Fishers

Local /

Hiring rose in 46 states in May yet jobless rates still high

National /

PFW to open for in-person classes this fall

Inside INdiana Business /

Cookbook author shares recipes for Chicken Apple Patties with Sautéed Greens

Indy Style Recipes /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.