County fair animals brave heat wave with personal fans, Gatorade-spiked water

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) ⁠— Humans and hogs braved the heat wave Thursday while enjoying a Hoosier tradition.

Afternoon temperatures exceeded 90 degrees on opening day of the Hamilton County 4-H Fair but appeared to have little impact on turnout or livestock.

Volunteers and handlers worked tirelessly to keep cattle, pigs, goats, llamas and other animals at the fairgrounds comfortable in the oppressive heat.

Dairy and beef cows in the cattle barn enjoyed personal fans, Gatorade-spiked water and cold baths.

Visitors, however, were drenched in sweat by Thursday afternoon.

“I feel like I’m on lava right now,” a 12-year-old fairgoer said. “I don’t really like it. I wish winter could come one more time.”

He and other visitors attempted to stay cool by ducking into animal enclosures and air conditioned tents.

“You’ll feel the dramatic difference in temperature in here,” fair volunteer Jason Reynolds said, stepping into the cattle barn. “It’s about 15 degrees cooler in here than outside. You can see the cows are very happy.”

The weather is “much harder on people” than fair animals, he added.

The O.V. Winks and Annex buildings at the fairgrounds are air conditioned, Reynolds said, in addition to the main building and the sheriff’s tent.

Fair staff urged visitors to stay hydrated in the heat.

Noblesville paramedics responded to at least one heat-related call Thursday at the fairgrounds, a fire department spokesperson said.

None of the fair animals exhibited signs of heat-related injury or distress, Reynolds told News 8.

Click to download Hamilton County 4-H Fair schedule.