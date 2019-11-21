Couple collecting rainwater for plumbing after frozen pipe bursts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A west side couple shared a cautionary tale about the devastating consequences of frozen pipes after living without running water for more than 20 months.

A pipe in Cecilia and Aristides Barrientos’ Martha Street home burst while they were visiting family in Mexico from Nov. 2017 to Mar. 2018, they said.

Cecilia, 59, and disabled husband Aristides, 80, had lived in the two-story house for nearly 15 years.

Their daughter discovered the resulting water damage in Feb. 2018 after a neighbor told her the Barrientos’ home had been burglarized.

“I was in shock, really,” Cecilia told News 8. “I was in Mexico and she told me, ‘Mom, somebody [broke into] your home and there is a lot of damage.'”

On Wednesday, News 8 crews observed rotting floorboards, crumbling ceiling tiles, water stains or evidence of mold in every room of the Barrientos’ home.

The couple had attempted to install new piping and complete basic repairs on their own, but called the extensive damage “overwhelming and devastating.”

With no running water since their return from Mexico in Mar. 2018, the Barrientos had resorted to collecting rainwater in metal buckets and pots for plumbing, they said Wednesday.

The basement pipe froze and cracked because the water hadn’t been turned off, according to a plumber who had worked for the couple and observed the damage; he was unable to confirm when it burst.

The Barrientos’ daughter called Citizens Energy in early Nov. 2017, prior to their monthslong trip, to stop their water service, according to Cecilia.

They were unable to provide documentation of the service request, copies of a work order or phone records confirming their daughter’s call.

Their gas was turned off but their water service was left on.

Citizens Energy did not immediately respond to calls and emails from News 8.

Collection agency Eagle Accounts Group filed suit against the Barrientos in Wayne Township Small Claims Court after they failed to pay a 4-figure bill from Citizens Energy.

The couple owed the company more than $7,000, according to court documents obtained by News 8.

During a hearing Wednesday morning, the judge agreed to give the Barrientos until their next court appearance Feb. 19, 2020 to fix the leak and seek an adjustment from Citizens Energy.

“It has been very hard,” Cecilia said. “If it happened to me, it could happen to anybody.”

Insurance companies can cite homeowner negligence and deny coverage for damage caused by frozen pipes.

“If you are traveling and turn your home’s thermostat down to save energy while away, do not set it lower than 55 degrees,” the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) recommends on its website. “Have a neighbor check your home regularly, especially on extremely cold days.”