Court docs: Former Greenwood councilor recorded women without their knowledge

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Former Greenwood council member Brent Corey is accused of recording women in the bathroom and bedroom without their knowledge.

According to court documents, Corey stored pictures and videos of at least three women on a work computer, and that’s how they were found.

A probable cause affidavit indicates the discovery was made at Sizemore Insurance Agency, Corey’s business. The investigation began on June 28, after a female employee called police. She told police she was using the office’s main computer to look up client information when she instead found nude photos and videos of at least three women, including herself.

According to the affidavit, the employee found more than 20,000 pictures and videos of women changing or in the nude in a folder called Peek-N-Scans. That folder was not password protected and was available for anyone on the server. The employee told police she had consented to some of the images but that many appeared to have been captured with a hidden camera, some showing her engaged in sex acts with Corey, court documents say.

Police took that computer and later found that some videos were taken in what appeared to be a bedroom or bathroom at Corey’s lake house while the women were changing. One women was recorded completely exposed.

“You don’t really know anyone even when you’re romantically involved with them. It’s hard to really know someone,” said Greenwood resident Jessica Chitwood.

Greenwood police handed the case over to Indiana State Police because of Corey’s close relationship to the city.

Investigators recovered more than 20,000 pictures and videos from that office computer, the probable cause affidavit states. A judge has issued search warrants for Corey’s Greenwood home, his office and his cottage in Prince’s Lakes.

“They shouldn’t be in a position of leadership in any kind of political standing or anything like that,” said Chitwood.

Corey resigned from Greenwood Common Council earlier this week, after serving for 10 years. News 8 knocked on the door of his Greenwood but got no answer. When News 8 went by Sizemore Insurance, a note on the door indicated he had sold the business.

Neither Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers nor Greenwood Common Council President Mike Campbell offered a comment on Thursday.

News 8 reached out to Corey and his attorney but had not heard back on Thursday.

On Thursday night, Corey had not been arrested or criminally charged. Indiana State Police were still investigating.