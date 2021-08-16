News

Court of Appeals denies Holcomb’s request for expedited decision on federal unemployment benefits

Gov. Eric Holcomb talks to Hoosiers about the next steps in the coronavirus pandemic during an address March 23, 2021. (Photo from Livestream)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Court of Appeals of Indiana on Monday denied Gov. Eric Holcomb’s request for an expedited decision on allowing the state to drop out of federal unemployment benefits.

The court also declined a request to dismiss the appeal as moot.

Indiana filed a formal appeal of a Marion County judge’s order to restart federal unemployment benefits last month.

No ruling has been made on the actual merits of the case, or the emergency request to block the Marion County judge’s order reinstating the payments.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Carli Lloyd: United States Women’s National Team great to retire from football

Sports /

Look younger with whiter teeth in five-minutes with Power Swabs special deal

Indy Style /

Ray Charles, The Judds to join Country Music Hall of Fame

Entertainment /

Cadiz, Indiana, police officer arrested for OWI, resisting law enforcement

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image