Court of Appeals denies Holcomb’s request for expedited decision on federal unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Court of Appeals of Indiana on Monday denied Gov. Eric Holcomb’s request for an expedited decision on allowing the state to drop out of federal unemployment benefits.
The court also declined a request to dismiss the appeal as moot.
Indiana filed a formal appeal of a Marion County judge’s order to restart federal unemployment benefits last month.
- Gov. Holcomb announces end to federal pandemic unemployment benefits
- 5 Hoosiers sue Holcomb to stop end of expanded pandemic unemployment benefits
- Marion County judge orders Indiana to reinstate expanded federal unemployment
No ruling has been made on the actual merits of the case, or the emergency request to block the Marion County judge’s order reinstating the payments.