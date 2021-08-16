News

Court of Appeals denies Holcomb’s request for expedited decision on federal unemployment benefits

Gov. Eric Holcomb talks to Hoosiers about the next steps in the coronavirus pandemic during an address March 23, 2021. (Photo from Livestream)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Court of Appeals of Indiana on Monday denied Gov. Eric Holcomb’s request for an expedited decision on allowing the state to drop out of federal unemployment benefits.

The court also declined a request to dismiss the appeal as moot.

Indiana filed a formal appeal of a Marion County judge’s order to restart federal unemployment benefits last month.

No ruling has been made on the actual merits of the case, or the emergency request to block the Marion County judge’s order reinstating the payments.