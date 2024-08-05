Coxhall Children’s Garden gets a colorful update

(ABOVE LEFT) CHS senior Madelynn Semester volunteered to repaint the rainbow walkway at the Coxhall Children’s Garden. (ABOVE RIGHT) The colorful walkway at Coxhall Gardens not only allows children to trace the colors of the rainbow but to work on learning the alphabet as well. (Reporter photos by Amy Adams)

CARMEL, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Along with the twin 90-foot bell towers, the centerpiece amphitheater, and the Cox Mansion, Coxhall Gardens also includes a space for children. Although there is little play equipment, except a tunnel slide and a giant sandbox, the spacious Children’s Garden with its picturesque hills, rocks, and plantings provides a perfect place for kids to exercise their imaginations as well as their legs.

Beth Semester serves as Coxhall Gardens park manager assistant. Recently, her daughter, Madelynn Semester, a senior at Carmel High School, noticed that the rainbow walkway that meanders through the Children’s Garden was looking faded and chipped. Having worked on many projects at Coxhall in the past, Madelynn volunteered to repaint the sidewalk.

“The sidewalk has needed to be painted for a while due to the old paint chipping, and the colors were quite dull and not in rainbow order,” Madelynn said. “I offered to paint it because I enjoy painting and had some free time this summer.”

Madelynn painted the entire 140-foot path as well as the two colorful pinwheels which measure 10 feet across.

“I did all of the painting myself and also picked out the new colors,” Madelynn said. “I hope the children who visit Coxhall Gardens frequently like the changes and enjoy playing on it.”

She says she has taken many art classes, leaning mostly toward 3D and ceramics. She is currently taking Higher Level Visual Arts through the International Baccalaureate program. One of around 50 out of her class of more than 1,300, Madelynn must also show that she is creative and active and of service to the community to be part of IB program. In addition to working at Big Dog’s Smokehouse BBQ in Cicero, she is a freshman mentor and is involved with Sprinkle of Joy, which whips up baked goods to give to teachers, first responders, food pantries, and other organizations.

After graduation in 2025, Madelynn would like to go into STEM, potentially studying actuarial science.

More than 60 years ago, Jesse and Beulah Cox acquired the land settled by John Williams in the 1850s. In 1974, they built their dream home to resemble the Governor’s Mansion in Williamsburg, Va. Wanting to preserve its heritage, the Coxes gifted their land to Hamilton County Parks and Recreation in 1999. Hamilton County Parks and Rec has worked to preserve the Cox Mansion along with 125 acres developed into a garden and entertainment venue for the public to enjoy.

Coxhall Gardens is located at 11677 Towne Rd. in Carmel. The Carmel Symphony Orchestra will perform a Motown and Disco Concert there at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. For tickets and more information, visit carmelsymphony.org/events.