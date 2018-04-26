Crash of semi, 2 other vehicles closes I-69 in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Interstate 69 was reopened after being closed in both directions during the Thursday evening rush hour due to a crash of a semitractor-trailer and two other vehicles, authorities said.

There was no immediate report of any injuries, Hamilton County authorities said. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes. Southbound lanes were initially closed for the emergency response.

A traffic camera at 96th Street showed northbound a few motorists driving off the interstate toward parking lots of businesses east of I-69. One became stuck in the ditch there.

Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana State Police and Fishers Police Department responded to the crash.

An image from a camera near 96th Street showed traffic was backed up April 26, 2018, on northbound Interstate 69 in Fishers. (Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation)

