Crash on SR 32 in Boone County blocks traffic, causes school delays

DOVER, Ind. (WISH) — A crash on State Road 32 in Boone County on Tuesday has closed the area off to early morning traffic.

INDOT said in a post on X that SR 32 between County Road 600 West and SR 75 was closed due to the accident.

They did not provide any details on how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

As a result of the accident, Western Boone County School was on a two-hour delay. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that all traffic to the school must enter from SR 75.

That area of road was expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers were asked to seek an alternate route.