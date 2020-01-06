Home/Latest News, Local, News, Top Picks/Crash tears open trailer with nails, closes U.S. 27 south of Richmond

Crash tears open trailer with nails, closes U.S. 27 south of Richmond

ABINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A crash tore open a trailer full of nails Monday and left U.S. 27 closed south of Richmond for hours.

One person was injured in the crash reported shortly before noon Monday. The highway remained closed about 3:30 p.m between Endsley Road and Potter Shop Road as the cleanup of nails continued.

Kim Williams, 61, Cincinnati, was driving northward in a Nissan Murano sport utility vehicle that went left of the centerline and struck a box trailer being towed by a Ford F-350 truck going southward. Leslie Hathaway, 56, of Portland, the truck driver, was not hurt in the crash.

The Murano overturned several times. Williams was taken to Reid Health hospital in Richmond with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

An Indiana Department of Transportation webpage showed U.S. 27 had reopened by 7 p.m.

One person was injured in the crash reported shortly before noon Jan. 6, 2020, on U.S. 27 south of Richmond, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

