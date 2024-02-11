Crawfordsville man arrested after vehicle pursuit with state police

Mugshot of Cole Williams, 28, of Crawfordsville, who was arrested after a vehicle pursuit with Indiana State Police. (Provided Photo/Tippecanoe County Jail)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Crawfordsville man was arrested Sunday morning after a vehicle pursuit with Indiana state troopers.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, two troopers with the Indiana State Police were patrolling Veterans Memorial Parkway near 9th Street. The two troopers attempted to a stop a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan for speeding. The driver was later identified as Cole Williams, 28, from Crawfordsville, Indiana. Williams failed to stop and fled southbound on 9th Street before turning onto Valley Forge Road.

Troopers continued to pursue the Dodge eastbound on Valley Forge Road before it turned southbound on John Adam Road. The Dodge continued southbound and passed Pennypacker Mill Road before coming to a stop. Williams fled from his vehicle on foot, but was caught and taken into custody. Once Williams was in custody, troopers located marijuana on his person.

During the course of the investigation, troopers were able to develop information that revealed that Williams had operated the vehicle while under the influence. Williams was transported to an area hospital for a certified test before being transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Williams was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and reckless driving.