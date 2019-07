INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fire officials were on the scene of a heavy apartment early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. at the Horizons Apartment complex in the 4900 block of Red Horizon Boulevard near Mann Road.

Crews on scene said that two units suffered heavy damage and two others suffered heavy smoke damage.

It is unclear what started the fire

Four families were displaced in the fire and one firefighter had to be treated for an injury.