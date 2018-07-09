Crews fight 3 fires around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews battled fires around Indianapolis on Sunday.

Around 4 a.m., firefighters with IFD responded to a fire on Gray Street near Rural Street and Southeastern Avenue.

Crews said an overloaded power strip sitting next to combustibles started the blaze. No one was injured, and crews had the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

Around noon on Layman Avenue, near North Arlington Avenue and East 34th Street, a fire caused about $25,000 in damages. According to IFD, the occupants of the house were able to escape fine.

The cause of that fire remained under investigation.

And at 2 p.m., crews from Wayne Township Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Dukane Way. That fire also remained under investigation on Sunday night.