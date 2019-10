Photo of a building fire at U.S. 31 and 226th Street in Hamilton County on Oct. 14, 2019. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Crews are battling a large building fire in Hamilton County.

According to Hamilton County Dispatch, crews responded to the fire at Portside Marine near U.S. 31 and 226th Street just after 9:30 a.m.

A number of departments are on scene fighting the flames, which have engulfed the building.

There’s no word if there are any injuries associated with the fire.