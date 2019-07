BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) – Crews in Brownsburg after multiple house caught fire Monday morning.

According to Brownsburg Dispatch, the fire occurred in the 5500 block of James Blair Drive at approximately 6:30 a.m.

At about 7:30 a.m., the Brownsburg Fire Department said reported that the three-alarm fire was under control.

There were no injuries involved.

A cause of the fire and the extent of damage has not been determined.