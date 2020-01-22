Woman in 60s dies in east side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman in her 60s and her dog were found dead after a house fire Wednesday morning.

Indianapolis Fire Department was called about 6:15 a.m. to the fire at the house in the 1900 block of Kildare Avenue. That’s southwest of East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue on the east side.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office had not identified the woman by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The fire department said she is the first fatality in a fire in Indianapolis in 2020.

Firefighters say several 911 callers reported a loud boom and flames coming from the home.

Neighbors said the woman was very sweet and will be sorely missed. She lived with two other people at the house. They had left the house before the fire broke out.

“I helped her,” said neighbor Dakota Aughe. “She needed help with oxygen and just needed company, and I would come over here when no one was home.”

About the fire, neighbor Jeff Flournoy said, “You can tell there was kind of an explosion because she was on oxygen so you can tell the way the glass blew out that it was kind of intense.”

“We all kind of look out for each other over in this neighborhood and just for us to lose one of the neighbors like that it’s kind of going to hit a lot of people over here. We never had anything over in this neighborhood like that because it’s pretty much quiet over here.”

Firefighters say two dogs were rescued and taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.

Crews got the fire under control within 10 minutes. They have not confirmed a cause of the fire or which part of the home caught fire first.

An autopsy will be done on the woman.