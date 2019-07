FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Crews in Fishers responded to an early Tuesday morning fire.

According to the Fishers Fire Department, the fire occurred at a residence in the 10900 block of Innisbrooke Lane just after 3 a.m.

The department says crews were able to contain the fire to a garage and quickly extinguish the flames.

The were no injuries as the family of three were alerted by their teenage soon and smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are both unclear at this point.