INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crews responded to two residence fires on the city’s near north side early Wednesday morning.

The fires occurred at two vacant houses in the 900 block of Udell Street at approximately 4:30 a.m.

4:24 AM – Crews battle heavy blaze in 2 Vacant structures in the 900 Block of Udell St. #UnderInvestigation pic.twitter.com/K7jZ4tjyhA— IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) May 16, 2018

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, there were no injuries involved.

It is currently unclear what caused the fire.

A damage estimate as a result of the fire was also unavailable.