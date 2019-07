INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex on the city’s west Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at the Wind Drift Apartments in the 3800 block of Wind Drift Drive.

An apartment building has sustained heavy damage and is missing parts of its roof, according to a News 8 crew on scene.

Firefighters say there were no injuries.

