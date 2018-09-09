Crews search for man seen yelling for help in creek

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A search is underway for a man seen yelling for help in Sugar Creek.

Witnesses said around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a man in his mid-30s floated by the Creekside Lodge Restaurant, at 613 Lafayette Ave., yelling for help, then went underwater, according to a release from Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The man was last seen just off the bank of the restaurant property.

Conservation officers, along with Crawfordsville Police and Fire departments, were searching for the man on Sunday afternoon, by boat, downstream of the restaurant.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man should contact the Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536.