Crime Stoppers seeks 2 men wanted for theft of cellphones

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help to identify two men wanted for burglary, Crime Stoppers reported Tuesday.

At 11:40 a.m. Nov. 14, the men entered a closed booth at the Southside Flea Market, 3825 S. East St., by climbing over a fence that secured the booth and removed several cellphones from the display case.

The men left the shop in a gold-colored Buick.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana released photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477