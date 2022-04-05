Crime Watch 8

1 arrested, 2 at large after fatal shooting in December on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Gary man has been arrested and two others are still at large for their roles in fatally shooting a 28-year-old man on I-465 in December, Indiana State Police said Tuesday.

Police responded at 3:30 a.m. Dec. 13 to the shooting in the southbound lanes of I-465 near Crawfordsville Road on the west side of Indianapolis. That’s just south of the I-74 interchange for I-465.

The shooting killed Miguel Emery, 28. His hometown was not shared by state police. A second man was also hurt in the shooting, and state police did not identify that man either.

On Monday, Jasinto Carter, 26, was arrested on charges of murder, and battery with a deadly weapon. State police said Carter was taken into custody in Gary and jailed in Lake County while awaiting extradition to Indianapolis.

Arrest warrants remain outstanding for two other men from Gary: Dawan Tyrone Glenn Jr., 22, and Briean Brown Jr., 21. Brown has a tattoo of the word “Risky” on his left forearm, state police said.

Police asked anyone with information on Brown or Glenn by contacting 911 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 31-262-8477.