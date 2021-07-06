Crime Watch 8

1 arrested after double homicide in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been arrested after two people were shot and killed in Lafayette.

The Lafayette Police Department has arrested 27-year-old Devonte Roberts in the case.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Mount Court around 11:30 p.m. Monday. That’s the Romney Meadows apartment complex on the city’s southwest side.

Officers arrived to find a woman and a child had been shot. Both died after being transported to hospitals.

Police say Roberts was captured after fleeing the scene.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.