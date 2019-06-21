1 arrested after fatal shooting (Provided Photo/ IMPD ) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Police have arrested a man in a murder case from earlier this month.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested Dallas Jones, 28, for the murder of Albert Germany Jr.

Germany was pronounced dead on the scene when officers found him on June 12 in the 2900 block of N. Dearborn St. Officers found Germany after meeting with a woman in the 3300 block of N. Sherman Dr. She had been shot and told officers it had occurred on Dearborn Street.

Detectives later identified Jones as the suspect in the shooting of Germany.

He faces preliminary charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.