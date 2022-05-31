Crime Watch 8

1 arrested for OWI after pedestrian struck while walking on south side

(WISH Photo)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say they have arrested a man for intoxicated driving after striking a pedestrian.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says 25-year-old Thawng Ceu was arrested in the case.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Southport Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers say the victim was sent to a hospital in critical condition and Ceu stayed on scene.

IMPD says the victim was walking in the westbound lanes and Ceu was headed in the same direction. Investigators say Ceu swerved and the victim moved into the same direction.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

White House plans to spend next month focusing on the economy amid inflation concerns

News /

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ May 31, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /

Sievierodonetsk mayor says Russian forces seize half of city

International /

Man killed in Shelby County crash

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.