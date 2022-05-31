Crime Watch 8

1 arrested for OWI after pedestrian struck while walking on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say they have arrested a man for intoxicated driving after striking a pedestrian.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says 25-year-old Thawng Ceu was arrested in the case.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Southport Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers say the victim was sent to a hospital in critical condition and Ceu stayed on scene.

IMPD says the victim was walking in the westbound lanes and Ceu was headed in the same direction. Investigators say Ceu swerved and the victim moved into the same direction.