Crime Watch 8

1 arrested in Jackson County shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man has been arrested following a shooting in Jackson County on Wednesday night.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 46-year-old Donald Fugett of Medora in the case. Deputies say he shot a man who was at his residence in the 500 block of County Road 990 West just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the victim, an unidentified 46-year-old man, called 911 after leaving Fugett’s residence.

The victim was taken to a medical center in Seymour before being sent to a hospital in Indianapolis. Deputies say the victim was able to tell them where the shooter was.

Deputies then went to Fugett’s residence, served a search warrant and arrested him on a preliminary charge of battery with a deadly weapon.

Online court records do not yet list an initial appearance date for Fugett.