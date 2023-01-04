Crime Watch 8

1 boy dies, 1 man hurt in shooting outside of Castleton Square Mall

2 people have been shot at Castleton Square Mall by the south entrance of the mall next to Forever 21 and H&M. (Provided Photo/Devin Craig)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is dead and a man is hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday night at Castleton Square Mall, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers located the boy and the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The boy was in critical condition, when taken to a hospital where he died. IMPD did not immediately know the boys age.

Police have a person of interest in the shooting who is cooperating with police.

Police believe a fight in the parking lot led to the shooting. The relationship of the three people involved in the fight was not immediately known.

The shooting was at the south entrance of the mall next to Forever 21 and H&M.

The mall was evacuated, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, community members are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

News 8 has a crew at the media staging by the H&R Block.

A briefing will be made in 5 minutes at the media staging area and on Facebook live. https://t.co/mH4R8kPSFQ — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 4, 2023

One victim was transported to and area hospital in critical condition and the other was transported in stable condition. https://t.co/GxoQsS91ZO — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 4, 2023

IMPD officers located 2 individuals with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The area is secure and there is no known ongoing threat. This is a developing investigation. Media staging will be by the H&R Block. https://t.co/5KKN3XQANh — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 4, 2023

This request to avoid the area includes the media. Media staging will be relayed when possible. Night watch is en route to the incident. https://t.co/8h5HVZJzy4 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 4, 2023

IMPD officers are on scene of an active incident outside Castleton Square Mall. Community members are asked to avoid the area for the time being. Follow @IMPDnews for updates. pic.twitter.com/WAK2EY2tRv — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 4, 2023