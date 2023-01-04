1 boy dies, 1 man hurt in shooting outside of Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is dead and a man is hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday night at Castleton Square Mall, police say.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers located the boy and the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
The boy was in critical condition, when taken to a hospital where he died. IMPD did not immediately know the boys age.
Police have a person of interest in the shooting who is cooperating with police.
Police believe a fight in the parking lot led to the shooting. The relationship of the three people involved in the fight was not immediately known.
The shooting was at the south entrance of the mall next to Forever 21 and H&M.
The mall was evacuated, police said.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, community members are asked to avoid the area for the time being.
