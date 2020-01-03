1 Carmel carjacking suspect in custody, search underway for second suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in custody following a Friday morning carjacking in Carmel, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. However, the search continues for a second suspect.

Police said around 7:30 a.m., officers learned that a vehicle had been carjacked in Carmel. The stolen sport utility vehicle’s GPS tracked the vehicle near 27th Street and Capitol Avenue, where officers attempted to stop the SUV.

The suspect refused to comply and continued 27th and Paris streets where both suspects jumped out and ran from the vehicle. Police were able to apprehend one of the suspects almost immediately. The second suspect did manage to get away and officers set up a perimeter to begin their search.

While police said there were no injuries, an IMPD vehicle was damaged. IMPD said that when the suspect jumped out of the stolen SUV, they left the vehicle in reverse and it backed into an officer’s vehicle.