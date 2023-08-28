1 critical, 2 others injured after shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in critical condition and two others are injured after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday, police say.

At 7:31 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 1100 block of North Arlington Avenue. That is a business area on the city’s east side. When officers arrived, they located 3 adult males with gunshot wounds. Two of the men were reported to be in stable condition, while the third was critically shot in the abdomen.

All three men were transported to Eskenazi Health.

According to investigators, a baby shower was taking place in the area when several shots were exchanged in a nearby parking lot. the suspect vehicle is believed to be parked on Arlington Avenue.

Police have not arrested any suspects at this time, and have not provided a description of any possible suspects.