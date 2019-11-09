1 critical, 2 serious after police chase ends in crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The driver of a suspected stolen vehicle was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into another vehicle while being chased by Indianapolis metropolitan police on Friday night.

The chase started after officers at 16th Street and Emerson Avenue around 5:45 p.m. attempted to stop a vehicle that was believed to be stolen and whose four occupants were believed to be armed, said Officer Genae Cook with IMPD Public Affairs.

During the pursuit, someone threw an object later identified as a gun out the window of the suspected stolen vehicle, Cook said.

The pursuit continued to 30th and Emerson, where the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle went through a red light, crashing into an eastbound vehicle, Cook said.

The driver of the suspected stolen vehicle was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Two other people in that vehicle were taken to hospitals in serious condition. The fourth person received minor injuries, Cook said.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle received minor injuries, and no officers were injured, Cook said.

The intersection is expected to be closed until at least 9 p.m., Cook said.

No preliminary charges had been announced Friday night.