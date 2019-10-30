1 critical after shooting at gas station on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is in critical condition and another is wounded after a shooting Wednesday at a gas station on the east side, police said.

Police responded to a call of a person shot shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday at Community East Hospital, 1500 N. Ritter Ave.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers later learned one of the victims had been shot and the other victim suffered another injury at 5273 E. 38th St. That’s the address for a Conoco gas station near Emerson Avenue.

Patrolman Michael Hewitt with the IMPD public affairs division said in an email that both victims were at area hospitals. One was critical, and the other had a minor graze wound.

No additional information was immediately provided by police.