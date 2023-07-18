Search
1 critical after east side shooting

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday night.

Investigators have not shared the name or age of the person yet.

Around 7:27 p.m., officers were sent to the 700 block of North Sherman Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a person with a gunshot wound.

The person was then taken to Riley Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances behind the incident.

