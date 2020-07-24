2-year-old boy injured in shooting at apartments on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 2-year-old boy was injured Friday afternoon in a shooting on the city’s near north side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3300 block of North Meridian Street around 4:50 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot. That address appears to correspond with the Brownstone Apartments complex.

IMPD Capt. Lawrence Wheeler at the scene said a 2-year-old boy was shot in the arm and had been taken to IU Health Riley Hospital for Children in serious condition.

Wheeler said police are investigating how the shooting happened, including whether the child may have shot himself.

Another person was in the room, according to Wheeler.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.