1 dead after shooting in residential area on east side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a person shot at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 31, 2019, in the 1200 block of North Tuxedo Street of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally shot Thursday night on the east side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a person shot at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North Tuxedo Street. That’s in a residential area north of East 10th Street between North Rural Street and North Sherman Drive.

Police initially said the person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police did not immediately release any additional information about the shooting, but an IMPD spokesman was on the way to the scene.