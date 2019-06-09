1 critically injured after shooting in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- One person was taken to a local hospital after an early-morning shooting in Fountain Square Sunday.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. on Shelby Street near the Brass Ring Lounge bar, authorities said.

It's unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the bar.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim was critically injured in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.